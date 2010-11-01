    [公告] 痞客邦相簿服務之「非網頁上傳軟體」將於 2016 年 6 月 29 日正式終止[公告] 痞客邦 PIXNET MIB (MONEY IN BLOG) 部落格廣告分潤計劃新增／調整[公告] 2016年度農曆春節期間服務公告[公告] 痞客邦「引用」功能將於 2016 年 1 月 11 日正式終止[公告] 留言板將於 2016 年 1 月 4 日轉換為應用市集「留言板」APP 服務

    Google’s lost yet another high profile employee, apparently to Facebook. Another sign that Google’s slipping, to some. Perhaps. For me, Google has become the new “California,” stealing that role away from Yahoo. Come along a tale of equity refugees and companies growing up.

    Google Analytics has been moving things around, giving parts of the site a new feel. But don't get used to the way things are now. Analytics is using Website Optimizer to, um, optimize their site. And that means things can continue to change.

    http://blog.searchenginewatch.com/090622-114648

    目前提供部落格服務的廠商非常多，但是能夠簡便放置Google Adsense的卻很少。一來是因為Google Adsense的Javascript特性，二來可能是廠商害怕會衝擊自己的廣告效益。

    目前確定不能放置Adsense廣告的有Yahoo!Kimo與PChome的部落格，已經實作可以放置的有樂多部落格、天空部落格、與Pixnet部落格，其他部落格將陸續測試。

