Google’s lost yet another high profile employee, apparently to Facebook. Another sign that Google’s slipping, to some. Perhaps. For me, Google has become the new “California,” stealing that role away from Yahoo. Come along a tale of equity refugees and companies growing up.
- Nov 01 Mon 2010 10:45
On Google Growing Up, Losing Employees & Being The New “California”
- Jun 23 Tue 2009 08:37
Google Analytics Rearranges the Living Room
Google Analytics has been moving things around, giving parts of the site a new feel. But don't get used to the way things are now. Analytics is using Website Optimizer to, um, optimize their site. And that means things can continue to change.
- Mar 07 Wed 2007 10:57
如何在樂多、Pixnet、天空部落放置Google Adsense
目前提供部落格服務的廠商非常多，但是能夠簡便放置Google Adsense的卻很少。一來是因為Google Adsense的Javascript特性，二來可能是廠商害怕會衝擊自己的廣告效益。
目前確定不能放置Adsense廣告的有Yahoo!Kimo與PChome的部落格，已經實作可以放置的有樂多部落格、天空部落格、與Pixnet部落格，其他部落格將陸續測試。